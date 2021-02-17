Gunmen kidnap students in school attack in Nigeria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Students and teachers were abducted from a school in Niger state, Nigerian media reported on Wednesday.

A state spokeswoman confirmed the kidnapping to Reuters news agency.

The attack comes on the heels of another kidnapping at the end of last year, where 344 schoolboys were abducted by gunmen in Katsina state.

The early-morning attack took place at the Government Science College in the town of Kagara in Niger state.

At least one student is believed to have been killed after gunmen opened fire at the school, sources told news broadcaster “Channels” and the Leadership newspaper.

An exact number of students detained is not known. An estimated 1,000 children attend the school.

Several teachers were also abducted.

Main Photo: EPA/STR

Read more via DW

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...