Malta: GWU and gaming company reach deal on discharged employees

L-Orizzont reports on an out-of-court settlement between the General Workers Union and Evolution Gaming, which agreed to compensate 324 employees that were dismissed without notice last week.

The paper reports on a court ruling in London, declaring that the death of a nine-year-old in 2013 was caused by exposure to pollution. The historical decision means that Ella Kissi-Debrah is the first person whose death certificate considers emissions as a cause.

Another story says that the bodies of four children were washed ashore in Libya after a migrant boat they were in sank on its way outside of North Africa. The paper asks how many people were aboard and whether there were any other children among them.

