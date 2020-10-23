GWU applauds compensation measure for drydocks workers: The Headline – L-Orizzont

Reading Time: < 1 minute
L-Orizzont quotes the General Workers Union official responsible for construction and metal, Jesmond Marshall, who welcomed the compensation to former drydock workers announced in the Budget. He said public recognition is more important than the handout.
The paper speaks to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that the Budget announced the biggest investment in waste management, urban greening, and climate change measures. He said the measures will prepare for the country for the future.
23rd October 2020
42 BC - Roman Republican civil wars: Second Battle of Philippi - Brutus's army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian. Brutus commits suicide.
1911 - 1st aerial reconnaissance mission is flown by an Italian pilot over Turkish lines during the Italo-Turkish War
1942 - During WWII, Britain launches major offensive at El Alamein, Eg...
23rd October 2020
Some of the most enduring scenes of the coronavirus pandemic involve people battling it out over rolls of toilet paper. The images from supermarkets around the world provided plenty of material for hilarious memes but they were also an incisive metaphor for the fragility of global trade. Business planning is so intertwined with everyday life that when people’s routines changed overnight, we were ...
23rd October 2020
The European Union wants the World Health Organization to become more transparent about how states report emerging health crises, a draft proposal on reforming the U.N. agency says, following criticism of China's initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The paper, drawn up by the German government after discussions with other member states, is the latest to outline the EU...
23rd October 2020
Slovakia will impose a partial lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Mister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.
The lockdown will be imposed from Oct. 24 until Nov. 1, he said. People will still be allowed to leave for work, essential shopping and services and for trips to nature near home.
23rd October 2020
The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russia's military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and another Russian on Thursday, accusing them of stealing Angela Merkel's emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament.
Russia in May denied the accusations as a "hackneyed story" and said the EU lacked evidence.
The sanctions on the head of the GRU military intelligence agency f...
23rd October 2020
The Independent reports that new Covid-19 cases have risen to over 100 for nine days in a row. On Thursday, a woman aged 72 and a man aged 82 died with the infection at Mater Dei hospital.
Another story speaks to Caritas Director Anthony Gatt who said that the Budget announced by the government includes strong social measures, but it is unclear about a longer term strategy.
23rd October 2020
In-Nazzjon follows a debate in parliament discussing a motion by the Opposition for a public inquiry into the Electrogas power station. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed to government MPs to back the motion.
Another story says that government debt is expected to rise from €5.7 million this year to €9.2 million in 2023. The paper says the total figure amounts to more than half the debt o...
23rd October 2020
23rd October 2020
The Times follows a plenary debate in the European Parliament during which MEPs called for a ban on golden passport schemes in member states and criticised the European Commission for failing to take any action against Cyprus and Malta before now.
Another story quotes a paper by a research team from the University of Malta which finds that a contraction in GDP caused by the pandemic will resul...
23rd October 2020
Disease experts demand bars, restaurants closure to control Covid spike
Bars, restaurants and gyms need to be closed down if the current spike in coronavirus cases is to be propertly addressed, the Malta College of Pathologists said, while also describing the recent measures as a case of "too little, too late".
In a statement, the College said that the current method was a tactic tried in o...
