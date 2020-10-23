Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
GWU applauds compensation measure for drydocks workers: The Headline – L-Orizzont

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes the General Workers Union official responsible for construction and metal, Jesmond Marshall, who welcomed the compensation to former drydock workers announced in the Budget. He said public recognition is more important than the handout.

The paper speaks to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that the Budget announced the biggest investment in waste management, urban greening, and climate change measures. He said the measures will prepare for the country for the future.

