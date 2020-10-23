GWU applauds compensation measure for drydocks workers: The Headline – L-Orizzont

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes the General Workers Union official responsible for construction and metal, Jesmond Marshall, who welcomed the compensation to former drydock workers announced in the Budget. He said public recognition is more important than the handout.

The paper speaks to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that the Budget announced the biggest investment in waste management, urban greening, and climate change measures. He said the measures will prepare for the country for the future.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...