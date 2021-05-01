Haaland agent Raiola – ‘difficult to say no’ to Real Madrid or Barca

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Agent Mino Raiola has warned Real Madrid and Barcelona not to miss out on signing Erling Haaland, and said the forward could be on the move this summer despite Borussia Dortmund’s reluctance to agree a transfer.

Raiola made high-profile visits to Madrid and Barcelona last month for talks with both clubs, accompanied by Haaland’s father Alf-Inge.

He was asked by the Spanish newspaper if he is better suited to Spain or England and Raiola was non-committal, though he was certainly more effusive about Madrid and Barcelona than any other options.

It is thought that Manchester United have Haaland at the top of their list, but Raiola’s insistence that he will only sign for a club likely to win titles seems to rule them out.

“Haaland is interested in two things: scoring goals, because he is like a Cristiano or a Ztalan, he has that positive obsession, and winning titles,” said Raiola. “And he will choose, surely, where those two things together happen more.

“It is very difficult to lie. When a club like Barcelona or Madrid arrives, with so much history and so great, it is difficult to say no.

ESPN / Football 365

