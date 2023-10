Reading Time: < 1 minute

GAZA, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Hamas armed wing Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement that 13 captives were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the last 24 hours.

The statement said six of the hostages were killed in strikes on two separate locations in the Northern district and seven more died in strikes that hit three locations in the Gaza district.

