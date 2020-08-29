Preloader
Hamilton dedicates Pole Position to Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his pole position to Chadwick Boseman, who died today of cancer aged 43.

In a Facebook post, the Mercedes F1 driver said that what he accomplished and the legacy he left incredible for him. “He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to.”

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther star dies of cancer aged 43

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

The Briton’s team mate, Valtteri Bottas, will start second on Sunday in a front-row lockout for Mercedes. Max Verstappen will start third for Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton claims pole position in Belgium’s Grand Prix

