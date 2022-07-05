‘Hang in there’, Macron tells ministers in minority government

Reading Time: 5 minutes

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged his ministers to “hang in there”, be ambitious and show a willingness to compromise after he carried out a limited reshuffle that saw no opponents join his camp as he seeks a workable majority in parliament.

Key roles such as the prime minister and finance minister remained unchanged in the reshuffle, which signalled no policy changes and was criticised by the opposition as being tone-deaf.

Having lost their absolute majority in the lower house of parliament in elections in June, Macron and his government will need to negotiate bill-by-bill support from the opposition for their planned reforms.

“We must acknowledge the refusal of established parties to be part of a government agreement”, Macron told ministers in the cabinet meeting that followed the morning’s reshuffle.

(Top to bottom, left to right) French Secretary of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, French Secretary of State for Citizenship Sonia Backes, French Secretary of State for the Sea Herve Berville, French Secretary of State for Childhood Charlotte Caubel, French Secretary of State for Social Economy and Associations Marlene Schiappa, French Secretary of State for Europe Laurence Boone, French Secretary of State for Youth Sarah El Hairy, French Minister for Solidarity, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities Jean-Christophe Combe, French Higher Education and Research Minister Sylvie Retailleau, French Armies Minister Sebastien Lecornu, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau, French Minister for Transformation and Public Services Stanislas Guerini, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, French Minister for Ecological Transition and Territories' Cohesion Christophe Bechu, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, France's President Emmanuel Macron, French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna, French Education and Youth Minister Pap Ndiaye, French Junior Minister for Small and Medium Compagnies, Craft Industries and Tourism Olivia Gregoire, French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt, French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak, French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French Health Minister Francois Braun, pose for a group picture at a cabinet meeting held after a cabinet reshuffle at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France, 04 July 2022.

Describing the new political landscape as “exceptional”, Macron said that required from the government “a lot of ambition, because the country needs reforms … and a spirit of responsibility to build demanding compromises”.

“In that context, you will have to hang in there,” he said, as the hard-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed, or LFI) announced it would table a no-confidence vote against the reshuffled government on Wednesday.

LFI would need not only its left-wing partners but also nearly all of the far right and conservatives to join it for the no-confidence vote to be successful, which seems unlikely at this stage. But the government is likely to have a hard time getting some of its reforms passed.

The challenges will start as early as this week with a draft cost-of-living bill set to be adopted by the government and make its way to parliament.

“REBUILD TRUST”

Macron brought in the health minister who steered France through COVID, Olivier Veran, to sell the government’s policies to voters worried about a spike in inflation.

“We have so much to do to rebuild trust,” Veran acknowledged.

Speaking after the first meeting of the new French Cabinet, Veran confirmed that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would not seek a vote of confidence after making her general policy speech to parliament on Wednesday, as had been rumoured.

“You cannot force confidence, it will be built bill after bill,” Veran said.

Opponents were quick to criticise the limited reshuffle.

“The president of the republic ignores the verdict of the ballot boxes and the demand of the French people for different policies,” the far-right’s Marine Le Pen tweeted.

After Macron announced no coalition pact and did not poach any major names from the opposition in this latest reshuffle, Manuel Bompard, a lawmaker from France Unbowed, said: “There are obviously few volunteers to climb aboard the Titanic.”

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was among the senior cabinet members staying in their jobs.

New appointments include Laurence Boone, the OECD’s deputy secretary general and chief economist, who will replace Clement Beaune as minister for European affairs, while Beaune becomes the new transport minister.

Damien Abad, the minister for solidarity and for the disabled, who is under investigation on suspicion of attempted rape and was targeted by other accusations of sexual misconduct, also lost his job.

Abad has denied any wrongdoing. He said he was leaving his job “with a lot of regrets” but that it was for the best, so he could defend himself without it harming the government.

