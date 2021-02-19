Harry and Meghan tell Queen they will not return as working members of Royal Family

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told the Queen they will not return as working members of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace says.

A statement from the palace said the royals were “saddened by their decision” but that Harry and Meghan “remain much loved members of the family”.

Honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the couple – such as Harry’s affiliation with the Royal Marines – will be returned to the Queen and “redistributed among working members of The Royal Family”.

Harry and Meghan decided to step away last year as working members of the Royal Family and a 12-month review was agreed.

Main Photo: Meghan Markle (L) meets well-wishers during a walk about with her husband Britain’s Prince Harry (R) in Birmingham, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

