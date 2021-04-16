‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actress Helen McCrory Dies at 52 after ‘heroic battle with cancer’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Helen McCrory, the stage and screen star known for her roles in the Harry Potter films and the BBC series Peaky Blinders, has died from cancer aged 52, her husband has said.

Actor Damian Lewis, who married McCrory in 2007, shared a statement on Twitter that said she had died peacefully at home after “a heroic battle with cancer”.

In a heartbreaking statement confirming her death, her husband Damian Lewis wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

He added: “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Helen had been married to fellow actor Damian since 2007 and shared two children with him – daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver.

