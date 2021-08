Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday quote Health Minister Chris Fearne that it is likely that the Covid-19 virus will become an epidemic and populations will need to learn to live with it as vaccination rates among the world remain low.

The paper carries an interview with Professor of Bioethics Pierre Mallia who said we must ensure better end-of-life care before the country considers introducing euthanasia.

