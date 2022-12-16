Heathrow ground handlers suspend strike after improved pay deal – Unite

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 15 (Reuters) – Britain’s Unite labour union said on Thursday that ground handlers at Heathrow airport employed by Menzies would suspend a planned strike, which was due to start on Friday, after the company made an improved pay offer.

Unite, which did not disclose the latest revised pay offer, said it would now ballot its members on the wage revision, while adding that it would go ahead with another strike planned from Dec. 29, pending the outcome of the ballot.

Menzies welcomed the announcement.

“We are hopeful that this revised offer will be accepted allowing us to give our employees their well-deserved pay increase,” said Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, Menzies Executive Vice-President Europe.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first