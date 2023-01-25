UPDATED: Heavy snow causes havoc in Japan as cold snap sweeps through Asia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Heavy snow blanketed wide swathes of Japan on Wednesday, snarling traffic, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, disrupting train travel and leaving at least one person dead.

An unusually cold weather front and extreme low pressure systems set snow falling and strong winds blowing across Japan from Tuesday after causing havoc in other Asia countries earlier this week.

Incredible snow here in Hiroshima, Japan as it faces what’s been called a once in a decade cold snap. Temperature is currently -5 degrees pic.twitter.com/CLJ5sZerOu — James Briggs (@jamescbriggs) January 24, 2023

At least 124 people died in freezing temperatures in Afghanistan earlier this week, according to media reports, while the temperature in Mohe, China’s northernmost city, dropped to a record -53 degrees Celsius (-63.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

In South Korea, the country’s resort island Jeju cancelled nearly 500 flights in and out of its airport on Tuesday amid harsh winter weather.

Japan reported that snow was particularly heavy on the side of the country facing South Korea, with the city of Maniwa hit with a record 93 cm (36 inches) in just 24 hours.

Korea be cold, COLD



I sent this to my family so ignore my talking but, enjoy my frozen front door. pic.twitter.com/lrIzcf9e9U — Chels (@JunhansBunnyHat) January 24, 2023

One person died as a result of the storm and two other deaths were being investigated as related to the storm as of Wednesday morning, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference. No further details were immediately available.

Domestic airlines including ANA and Japan Airlines 9201.T cancelled 450 flights, while 490 highway areas were blocked and 57 railway services including a high-speed rail service were suspended nationwide, the transport ministry said.

Japan is facing a once-in-a-decade cold snap as a severe winter storm is taking hold. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lnRzyyjoPx — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) January 24, 2023

Some 3,000 people were stranded at two train stations in the western city of Kyoto after snow and high winds forced service to be suspended on Tuesday. Some passengers were forced to sleep on the floor at Kyoto’s main station. Others were stuck on at least 15 trains between stations, in some cases from late on Tuesday to the early hours of Wednesday.

Strong winds connected to the storm may have caused the sinking of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship between western Japan and South Korea’s Jeju island early on Wednesday. Thirteen of the 22 crew members had been rescued by noon on Wednesday and the search was continuing. .

The bitter weather is expected to continue through Thursday.

A dinosaur monument is covered with snow before Fukui station in Fukui, Japan, 25 January 2023. Snow fell mainly on the Sea of Japan side of the Japanese archipelago due to a strong winter-type depression. Winds blew violently in coastal areas of the country, and the coldest air of the winter flowed in as overnight temperatures remained in negative territory across the country. The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution against heavy snow, blizzards and high waves. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

