Heineken leaving Russia, after first stopping investments, exports

Dutch brewer Heineken Heineken said on Monday that continued ownership of its brand in Russia, following Moscow’s invasion last month of Ukraine “is no longer sustainable nor viable.”

The beer company had already halted the sale and production of its Heineken brand in Russia, as well as suspended new investments and exports to the country earlier this month.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to watch the war in Ukraine continue to unfold and intensify,” Heineken said in a statement.

“Following the previously announced strategic review of our operations, we have concluded that Heineken’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment,” the statement said.

“As a result, we have decided to leave Russia.”

Dpa/AFP/VOA