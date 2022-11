Reading Time: < 1 minute

A helicopter went missing on Saturday morning in the Italian province of Foggia.

The A109 helicopter carrying five passengers, including two children.

The helicopter was on a flight between Foggia-Vieste and the Tremiti Islands when contact was lost and currently a search operation is underway in the area between San Severo, Apricena and Rignano Garganico in Foggia.

The helicopter is property of the Alidaunia air transport company.

Via TG24/ANSA

