Liverpool FC remembers the 39 football fans who lost their lives at Heysel Stadium in Belgium on this day 36 years ago.

36 years ago football experienced one of the darkest pages when before the European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus on May 29, 1985, events in Block Z of the Heysel stadium tragically led to the deaths of 39 people – mostly Juventus supporters – and left hundreds more injured.

As a mark of respect to those who died, a floral tribute was placed beside the Heysel memorial plaque on the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield.