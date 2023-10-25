UPDATED: Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders discuss how to achieve ‘victory’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BEIRUT, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah met top leaders of the Palestinian militant factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and discussed what their alliance must do to “achieve a real victory for the resistance”, Hezbollah said on Wednesday.

Part of an Iran-backed regional alliance, the heavily armed Hezbollah has had daily exchanges of fire with Israeli forces along the Israeli-Lebanese frontier since war broke out between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

The meeting involved Hezbollah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala, Hezbollah said in a statement. It did not say when the meeting took place.

“An assessment was made of the international positions being taken and what the parties of the Axis of Resistance must do … to realise a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestinian and to halt the brutal aggression,” Hezbollah said.

“There was agreement on continuing the coordination.”

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that two more of its fighters had been killed, increasing the death toll in its ranks to 40 fighters since the start of the conflict.

A handout photo made available by the Hezbollah Media Relations Office shows Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R) meeting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah (2-L) and deputy leader of Hamas, Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri (L), at an undisclosed location in Beirut, Lebanon, 25 October 2023. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with senior Hamas and PIJ officials for the first time on 25 October since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated on 07 October and fighting started at the Lebanese-Israeli border. EPA-EFE/HEZBOLLAH MEDIA OFFICE

