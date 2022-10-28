Hezbollah chief says armed group’s mobilization to end

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, announced the end of his armed group’s mobilization , after Lebanese and Israeli leaders finalised a U.S-brokered maritime demarcation deal.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the signing of the deal is a “very big victory for Lebanon,” adding that the Lebanese government was careful not to take any steps “that even smelled of normalization” in the indirect deal with Israel.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Enas Alashray; editing by John Stonestreet

Photo: Supporters of Hezbollah use their mobile phones as flashlight and wave the party flag during a ceremony in southern Beirut, Lebanon. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

