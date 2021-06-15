Hibs to face Flora Tallinn in UCL Qualifying but Hamrun confirm CAS appeal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With the dust still settling on Chelsea’s stunning Champions League victory, the time for the new season to start is already round the corner. UEFA has today drawn the fixtures for the Qualifying round which will feature the runners-up from last season’s Premier League, Hibernians FC. The Maltese team has been drawn against Estonia’s Flora Tallinn.

Last season’s group contenders Ferencváros, UEFA Europa League quarter-finalists Dinamo Zagreb and 1979 European Cup runners-up Malmö are among 31 teams entering at this stage. The 32nd slot will be filled by the winners of the preliminary round final on 25 June.

Ties take place on 6/7 and 13/14 July, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round; all losing sides progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Path second qualifying round.

Hamrun Spartans confirm appeal

On the same day of these draws, reigning champions Hamrun Spartans have confirmed that they will be appealing the decision excluding them from this years Champions’ League at the of Arbitration for Sport. In a statement, Club President Joseph Portelli said that a final decision would be likely within the next two weeks.

Should Hamrun win their appeal, the Spartans would take their place in the UCL, relegating Hibernians to the Conference League.