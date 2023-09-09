Highlights from G20 leaders declaration on first day of summit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sept 9 (Reuters) – The G20 has adopted a consensus declaration on issues facing the bloc, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday during a summit, signalling that negotiators had resolved deep differences over the wording on the war in Ukraine.

Countries must refrain from use of force to seize territories, G20 countries said in a joint declaration at their summit in New Delhi on Saturday, avoiding any direct mention of Russia for the war in Ukraine.

“In line with the U.N. Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state,” the leaders said in the statement.

The G20 at its last summit in Bali said that while most nations condemned Russia for the invasion, there were also divergent views.

Following are excerpts from the declaration.

UKRAINE

– Concerning war in Ukraine, all states must act in a manner consistent with purposes and principles of UN charter in its entirety

– On war in Ukraine, all states must refrain from threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state

– On war in Ukraine, use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible

– On Ukraine crisis, “there were different views and assessments of the situation”

– Peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical

– “Today’s era must not be of war.”

GRAIN/FOOD/ENERGY SECURITY

– Call on Russia and Ukraine to ensure immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from Russia and Ukraine

– Emphasizing importance of sustaining food and energy security, called for cessation of military destruction or other attacks on relevant infrastructure

– Potential for high levels of volatility in food and energy markets remains

ECONOMIES AND FINANCIAL MARKETS

– “Will protect the vulnerable, through promoting equitable growth and enhancing macroeconomic and financial stability”

– Reaffirm April 2021 exchange rate commitment made by our finance ministers and cenbank governors

– We endorse financial stability board’s high-level recommendations for regulation, supervision and oversight of crypto-assets, activities

– Our finance ministers, central bank governors will discuss taking forward the cryptocurrency roadmap at their meeting in October

– Renew our commitment to ensure a level-playing field and fair competition by discouraging protectionism, market distorting practices

CLIMATE CHANGE

– Need to accelerate efforts to phasedown unabated coal power, in line with national circumstances

– Will work towards facilitating low-cost financing for developing countries to support their transition to low carbon/emissions

– Will pursue and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally through existing targets and policies, in line with national circumstances by 2030

– Reiterate our commitment to take action to scale up sustainable finance

– Recognise need for increased global investments to meet our climate goals of the Paris agreement

– Note need of $5.8-5.9 trln in pre-2030 period required for developing countries, in particular for their needs to implement their emission targets

