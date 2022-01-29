Highway Code road rules change from today in the UK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A major overhaul of the Highway Code comes into force today in the UK in a bid to improve road safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

The new guidance includes a hierarchy of road users – with drivers expected to be aware of cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders.

Nine sections of the code have been updated with 50 rules added or amended – including motorists now expected to give way to people crossing or waiting to cross at a junction.

Among the changes:

People facing the greatest risk in the event of a collision – pedestrians and cyclists – will be prioritised above motorists, who have the most responsibility to consider others.However, the new rules do not “remove the need for everyone to behave responsibly”.

Motorists and cyclists should give way when pedestrians are crossing or waiting to cross at a junction.

Traffic must give way to people on zebra crossings and also parallel crossings – which include a cycle route alongside the black and white stripes.

Cyclists going straight ahead at a junction have priority over traffic waiting to turn into or out of a side road, unless road markings indicate otherwise.

Motorists should park as close as possible to public charging points to avoid creating a trip hazard from trailing cables.

The rules are advisory so failing to comply will not result in a fine.