Highway Code road rules change from today in the UK

A major overhaul of the Highway Code comes into force today in the UK in a bid to improve road safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
The new guidance includes a hierarchy of road users – with drivers expected to be aware of cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders.
Nine sections of the code have been updated with 50 rules added or amended – including motorists now expected to give way to people crossing or waiting to cross at a junction.
Among the changes:
- People facing the greatest risk in the event of a collision – pedestrians and cyclists – will be prioritised above motorists, who have the most responsibility to consider others.However, the new rules do not “remove the need for everyone to behave responsibly”.
- Motorists and cyclists should give way when pedestrians are crossing or waiting to cross at a junction.
- Traffic must give way to people on zebra crossings and also parallel crossings – which include a cycle route alongside the black and white stripes.
- Cyclists going straight ahead at a junction have priority over traffic waiting to turn into or out of a side road, unless road markings indicate otherwise.
- Motorists should park as close as possible to public charging points to avoid creating a trip hazard from trailing cables.
The rules are advisory so failing to comply will not result in a fine.