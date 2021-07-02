Honduras coffee exports jump nearly 30% in June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Honduran coffee exports in the 2020-2021 harvest soared 28.4% in June, compared with the same month in the previous period, following higher shipping commitments, an industry executive said on Thursday.

Central America’s top exporter sold 827,994.69 bags of 60 kilos in June compared with 644,725.72 bags for the 2019-2020 harvest, preliminary figures from IHCAFE reports showed.

“There were more commitments to shipping contracts this month and there were no problems with the freight of the grain to the destination countries,” said Miguel Pon, executive director of the country’s association of coffee exporters, AHDECAFE.

Accumulated exports from October to June in the 2020-2021 harvest stood at 4,604,472.68 bags of 60 kilos, 5.1% less than in the previous period.

The coffee harvest in Honduras and the Central American countries that produce Arabica coffee occurs between October and September of each year.