Hotel in Bolzano destroyed by rockslide – no victims

For once, Covid-19 has saved lives. A hotel in Bolzano, the capital of the South Tyrol province in northern Italy, has been partially destroyed by a rockslide.

Thankfully, the hotel which was closed due to Covid-19 and no victims were reported so far.

Rescue teams are still shifting through the rubble at the Eberle Hotel.

The building, which was closed as a result of covid-19, has partially collapsed with one wing of the structure buried under boulders.

The hotel is located on the slopes of Monte Tondo about 70 metres above Bolzano, near the San Osvaldo hiking trail.

via Tgcom

