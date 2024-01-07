House Speaker Johnson invites Biden to give State of the Union address March 7

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson invited President Joe Biden to give the State of the Union address on March 7.

Johnson, a Republican, said in a letter to Biden, a Democrat, it was his duty to send the invite “in this moment of great challenge for our country.” A copy of the letter was posted on X, the social media site.

The State of the Union address is an annual speech given by the U.S. president to a joint session of Congress.

Biden is running for a second term in the Nov. 5 election. On Friday, Biden accused former Republican President Donald Trump, his likely opponent, of instigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol and plotting revenge on those seeking to punish him, as he puts the future of U.S. democracy at the center of his bid for re-election.

“Looking forward to it, Mr. Speaker,” Biden said on X, referring to his upcoming speech.

The speech is scheduled to take place after two deadlines on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 for Congress to avert shutdowns of parts of the federal government.

