Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) – HSBC has entered into final negotiations to sell its France retail bank business to Cerberus, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

HSBC has said it is looking to dispose of the business and Reuters previously reported Cerberus was among two bidders remaining for the unit.

A spokeswoman for HSBC declined to comment, while Cerberus could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)

Like this: Like Loading...