HSBC sees €23.5m pre-tax profit for first half of the year/ Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 2 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing

HSBC Bank Malta reports pre-tax profit of €23.5m for first six month

HSBC Bank Malta has reported a pre-tax profit of €23.5m for the first half of this year, an increase of €6m from the same period in 2021. “Higher profits reflect a significant recovery on a non-performing loan partially offset by an increase in regulatory fees as a result of the change in legislation regulating the Depositor Compensation Scheme,” the bank said in a statement. Non-funds income (fees and commissions and trading income) increased by €1.9m. Commissions were mainly a result of higher credit card usage, account fees and growth in transaction banking revenues within the Commercial Banking business, including good progress made on foreign exchange income resulting in higher trading income.

Sliema is Malta’s most densely populated locality

Malta’s population has shot up to 519,562, up by 25% in just ten years, with Sliema now the most densely populated locality. A preliminary report on the 2021 population and housing census shows the population grew from 417,432 in 2011 to more than half a million in 2021. This was a result of a consistent population increase of 10,000 people per year since 2011, the highest growth ever recorded between censuses to date.

Covid-19 update: There were 81 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, with active cases now standing at 1,625.