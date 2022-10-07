Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus and Ukrainian and Russian NGOs win Nobel Peace Prize

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2022 Peace Prize is awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine,” said Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen.

She called on Belarus to release Byalyatski from prison.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns, or about $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

(FILE) – Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski (also transliterated as Alex Belyatsky), leader of Viasna, a human rights group based in Minsk, waves as he waits in a trial cage inside a courtroom prior to a court session in Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2011 (reissued 07 October 2022). Bialiatski was imprisoned from 2011 to 2014 and following large-scale demonstrations against the Belarus regime in 2020, he was again arrested and still detained without trial, the Norwegian Nobel Committee added. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

