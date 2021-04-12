Humanitarian aid: €24.5 million in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU announced today new funding of €24.5 million in humanitarian aid for the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region.

EU humanitarian aid to the region seeks to provide a response to the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in northern Mozambique, where €7.86 million of EU funding will be directed. Furthermore, EU aid will support measures against the socio-economic crisis in Zimbabwe, to address food insecurity, and to support COVID-19 preparedness and response. In Madagascar, the EU will provide assistance to address the severe food and nutrition crisis. A further €6 million will be dedicated to helping children across the whole region gain access to education. Another €8 million will be provided to improve the region’s disaster preparedness.

