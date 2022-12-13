Hundreds of thousands more refugees expected from Ukraine: Norwegian Refugee Council

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GENEVA, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council said on Monday he anticipates another wave of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine in Europe over the winter, because of “unliveable” conditions.

“Nobody knows how many but there will be hundreds of thousands more as the horrific and unlawful bombing of civilian infrastructure makes life unliveable in too many places,” Jan Egeland told Reuters by phone after returning from a trip to Ukraine earlier this month.

“So I fear that the crisis in Europe will deepen and that will overshadow equally crises in other places of the world,” he said.

