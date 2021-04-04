Hundreds of tourists turned back from German state over COVID restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds of people visiting the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern over the Easter holiday weekend have been asked to leave by authorities after they failed to present a valid reason for their stay, local police said.

The northern state, known for its Baltic Sea coastline, is a popular tourist destination, particularly among day-trippers.

A total of 343 people in 189 vehicles were expelled from the state on Good Friday, while 193 people were asked the leave on Saturday after officers checked 91 vehicles in Neubrandenburg in Mecklenburg Lake District, the police said.

“Overall, the people who were turned away behaved in a cooperative and friendly manner. A total of 790 vehicles were checked,” they said.

The police further urged “all citizens to observe the current coronavirus regulations in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and refer in particular to the existing restrictions and hygiene regulations.”

Tourism, even as a day trip, is not permitted in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as part of the coronavirus restrictions. However, visits to members of immediate family, such as parents and children, are allowed.

he number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,196 to 2,885,386, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 68 to 76,963, the tally showed.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

