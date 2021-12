Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Hungary’s constitutional court is expected to rule on a government motion challenging the supremacy of European Union law on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio.

Last month the court discussed a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling that said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by David Goodman )