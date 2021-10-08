Hungary has offered help to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients – foreign ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has offered its help to neighbouring Romania in treating COVID-19 patients as the country grapples with record high new infections and a shortage of intensive care beds, the Hungarian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto offered Hungary’s help in treating coronavirus patients in a letter over the weekend,” the ministry said in a reply to Reuters questions, adding that talks were underway with Romania about the actual steps to be taken.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Reuters