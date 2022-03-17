More than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, UN says; Hungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

According to UN estimates, more than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February.

Most have sought refuge in neighbouring Poland, arriving to the border by train or bus.

United Nation secretary-general António Guterres gave an update on the number of refugees late on Wednesday, saying: “The people of Ukraine desperately need peace. And the people around the world demand it. Russia must stop this war now.”

Hungary expects a “bigger wave” of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page.

Visiting a border crossing point near Hungary’s border with Romania and Ukraine, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees.

Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday’s comments why he expected more refugees next week.

Over the past week the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to Hungary has fallen substantially.