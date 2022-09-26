Hungary PM Orban says EU sanctions on Russia have “backfired”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Hungary should prepare for a prolonged war in neighbouring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday, sharply criticising European Union sanctions imposed on Russia which he said were driving up energy prices.

Orban said the EU sanctions have “backfired” and it was no surprise that governments were falling in Europe, referring to the Italian election on Sunday where Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy’s first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two.

Hungary’s government has revised its long-term energy strategy and plans a raft of huge energy sector investments for which the European Union has pledged to give funding, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday.

“If the Brussels bureaucrats do not give us this money, which Hungary is eligible for, then we will get the necessary funds from other financial sources,” Orban said. “We have launched these talks with the European Union and other international partners.”

