Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Hungary

Hungary registers record number of Covid-19 cases

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungary has registered 365 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally on record, as people return from summer holidays and the school year starts up.

Hungary, with a population of around 10 million, weathered the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year with fewer infections than many European countries. The total number of cases, as of Wednesday, stood at 6,622, with 619 deaths.

But even as most people with the disease have recovered, the number of active cases has risen over the past week or so from the hundreds to 2,100 on Wednesday, and experts have warned of a spike in infections in coming weeks as schools reopen.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has closed borders to foreign visitors, though it has exempted citizens of three neighbouring central European nations – the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia – from the ban, provided they test negative for the virus beforehand.

The European Union, which insists on uniform rules for all EU citizens crossing internal borders, has said the move is discriminatory and therefore illegal.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: