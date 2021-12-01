Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in turkey farm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a turkey farm while authorities also found the virus in a dead swan in the country’s eastern region, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of nearly 5,000 turkeys on a farm where the virus was detected on Tuesday.

On Wednesday H5N1 was also detected in neighboring Hajdu-Bihar county in a dead swan.

Two weeks ago more than 38,000 ducks were slaugthered on one farm, as well as around 500 geese on a second farm due to a bird flue outbreak in the southern Bacs-Kiskun region.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by Louise Heavens)