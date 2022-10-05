Hungary says new EU price cap on Russian oil will not apply to pipeline shipments

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) – A price cap for Russian oil proposed as part of the European Union’s eighth round of sanctions against Russia will not apply to pipeline shipments, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Hungary, which has been the most vocal critic of sanctions against Russia in the EU, largely relies on Russian crude shipments and Russian gas, both imported via pipelines.

Hungary, one of the European Union’s most-reliant members on Russian energy, aims to eliminate Russian gas imports by 2050 by a large-scale electrification drive, Technology and Industry Minister Laszlo Palkovics said on Tuesday.

Under a 15-year deal signed last year, before the start of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, Hungary receives 4.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under a long-term deal with Russia.

In July, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households, which Palkovics said would likely contribute to a decline in retail gas consumption.

Palkovics said the government would review Hungary’s energy strategy in the first quarter of 2023, looking to curb gas reliance and boost electricity production relying on nuclear and solar energy as well as a possible move towards wind farms.

