Hungary, Serbia agree to build pipeline to ship Russian oil to Serbia

BUDAPEST, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Hungary and Serbia have agreed to build an oil pipeline that would allow Serbia to be supplied with Russian Urals crude via the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Hungarian government spokesman said on Monday.

“The new oil pipeline would enable Serbia to be supplied with cheaper Urals crude oil, connecting to the Friendship oil pipeline,” Zoltan Kovacs tweeted. He added that at present Serbia’s oil supply was largely via a pipeline through Croatia, “but this is unlikely to be possible in the future because of the sanctions that have been adopted”.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Mark Heinrich)

