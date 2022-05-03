Hungary will not approve EU measures that endanger its oil or gas supply -foreign minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungary will not vote for any measures prepared by the European Union that could endanger the security of its oil or gas supply, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, reiterating the country’s position on Monday to RTL television.

Szijjarto also said that as the European Union was preparing an embargo on Russian oil, Hungary made it clear the government’s position has not changed on the issue.

The European Union was preparing sanctions on Russian oil on Monday, with possible exemptions for wary countries, and warned that complying in full with Moscow’s proposed scheme to receive gas payments in roubles would breach existing EU sanctions.

The European Commission is expected to propose a sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including a potential embargo on buying Russian oil – a measure that would deprive Moscow of a large revenue stream, but that has so far divided EU countries.

Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of its oil imports.

To keep the 27-nation bloc united, the Commission may offer Hungary and Slovakia an exemption or a long transition period – with any overall ban likely to be phased in by the year-end, officials said on Monday.

via Reuters