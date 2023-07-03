HV Hospitality Submits Revised Plans for Comino Redevelopment To Further Reduce Built Footprint

Reading Time: 2 minutes

HV Hospitality, the owner of the hotel and bungalow sites on Comino, has submitted revised plans for its redevelopment project to the Planning Authority. The new plans include a decrease in the footprint of the proposed bungalow site.

HV Hospitality plans to transform the Comino hotel at San Niklaw Bay and bungalows at Santa Marija Bay into a sustainable five-star wellness retreat, to be managed by the globally-acclaimed Six Senses brand. The original plans submitted by HV Hospitality proposed a 7,154 sqm reduction of the hotel site at San Niklaw Bay, counterbalanced by an additional 2,032 sqm of the bungalow site at Santa Marija Bay. This led to an overall reduction of 5,122 sqm.

In response to the public’s feedback, the updated plans now propose a reduction of the footprint at the bungalow site too, bringing the total reduced footprint to 8,244 sqm —equivalent to the area of around 32 tennis courts. The buildings at the bungalow site will be receded from the foreshore, increasing public accessibility, and will be lower in height. HV Hospitality will not seek compensation for these adjustments with additional land on the site.

The Revised Plan – photo provided by HV Hospitality

A spokesperson for HV Hospitality said: “Following our public exhibition, we carefully considered the concerns raised by stakeholders. Our mission has always been to find a balanced solution for this unique site—one that is mindful of environmental sustainability and respects the natural beauty of the area. The amendments we have submitted this week successfully strike the balance between the public’s concerns, the site requirements, and the touristic needs set out by the concession and local plans.”

HV Hospitality seeks to demonstrate a clear commitment to preserving Comino, a Natura 2000 site. Plans include the removal of invasive and alien species and the planting of more than 55,000 endemic trees, shrubs and plants.

HV Hospitality is also targeting the highest LEED certification for the project, a distinction held by only about 20 hotels globally, reconfirming its dedication to sustainable luxury—a hallmark of the Six Senses brand.

