“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second” – Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier in July, this year

Sky News reports that Meghan Markle, in an article for The New York Times, Meghan wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

In her article she refers on how she “felt a sharp cramp” after changing her son Archie’s nappy, went to hospital with Prince Harry where she watched “her husband’s heart break” as she held his hand.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

The New York Times via SkyNews

Like this: Like Loading...