“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second” – Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier in July, this year
Sky News reports that Meghan Markle, in an article for The New York Times, Meghan wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”
In her article she refers on how she “felt a sharp cramp” after changing her son Archie’s nappy, went to hospital with Prince Harry where she watched “her husband’s heart break” as she held his hand.
“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.