Ibrahimovic brace gives Milan first derby win since 2016

A quickfire double by everygreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave AC Milan three points as the Rossoneri had the better of city rivals Inter by two goals to one.
Ibrahimovic’s evening seemed to get off on a sour note as Inter keeper Samir Handanovic blocked his penalty shot after 13 minutes but the Swede was quick to react and slot the ball in.
Just three minutes later, the 39-year old striker headed a perfectly executed cross by Leo to make it 2-0.
Romelu Lukaku brought Antonio Conte’s side back into the game just before the half hour. Inter piled the pressure throughout the second 45 minutes, with Lukaku missing a golden opportunity at the death following a flick by Martinez.
Inter Milan’s head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI
AC Milan now lead the table with 12 points from four games.
In today’s other games Napoli defeated Atalanta 4-1 while Sampdoria had the better of Lazio, winning 3-0.
17th October 2020
Everton and Liverpool shared four goals in a hotly contested Merseyside derby which ended with yet more VAR controversy in the Premier League.
Sadio Mane gave an early read (3') to the reigning champions but England international Michael Keane equalised for the in-form Toffees after 19 minutes.
Mohammed Salah scored his 100th goal of his Liverpool career on 72 minutes, putting Liverpool on ...
17th October 2020
17th October 2020
“We argued many time but shared visions and challenges.” MEP Roberta Metsola sent a greeting to MEP Miriam Dalli, following the news of the Labour Party’s decision to co-opt her in Malta’s Parliament. In her message Metsola expressed her congratulations to a colleague who in her words, while often been on the opposing sides of the political arguments, both understood the need to represent the cou...
17th October 2020
Despite a chilly Baltic morning in Gydnia, Poland, Malta’s representatives in the World Half Marathon Championships did the country proud with a number of remarkable performances alongside some of the world’s best runners on the distance.
The national Maltese team donning a brand-new running kit, was represented by Joelle Cortis, Lisa Bezzina, Stefan Azzopardi and Charlton Debono. Due to Covid...
17th October 2020
The French health ministry reported 25,086 new confirmed coronavirus cases in past 24 hours on Friday, after reporting a record 30,621 on Thursday.
It also reported that 122 people had died from coronavirus infection in hospitals in the past 24 hours, compared with 88 on Thursday. Including deaths in retirement homes - which are often reported in multi-day batches - the death toll increased by...
17th October 2020
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to curb social contacts and keep travel to a minimum, making a personal appeal after the federal and state governments struggled to agree on ways to contain a second wave of coronavirus infection.
"We have to do everything to prevent the virus from spreading out of control. Every day counts," Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.
While G...
17th October 2020
Intensive care for COVID patients is at risk in every Italian regions, the country's anaesthetists said Friday.
The president of the national association of anesthetists and ICU doctors, Alessandro Vergallo, told ANSA that "the continuation of intensive care in 10 regions is particularly at risk...but we find ourselves in a situation of alert in all regions".
In the 10 regions, Vergallo sai...
17th October 2020
Hundreds of Thais chanted at protests that popped up across Bangkok on Saturday in defiance of a crackdown on three months of demonstrations aimed at the government and the powerful monarchy.
After police used water cannon for the first time against a protest by thousands of people in central Bangkok on Friday, protesters agreed to assemble at different points across the city on Saturday.
S...
17th October 2020
Poland reported a record 9,622 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to health ministry data published on Twitter, as the country reimposed some restrictions to fight the pandemic.
Poland has now recorded 167,230 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,524 deaths.
The ministry also said that as of Saturday, COVID-19 patients occupied 7,612 hospital beds and were using 604 ventilators,...
17th October 2020
The new poverty in Italy has changed identity and face.
The new 'poor' is a woman, Italian, with two children and an average age of around 40.
The identikit emerges from the Caritas 2020 Report on poverty and social exclusion in Italy, entitled "The antibodies of solidarity", and published on the occasion of the World Day to Fight Poverty.
The numbers portray a society in constant tr...
