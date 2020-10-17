Ibrahimovic brace gives Milan first derby win since 2016

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A quickfire double by everygreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave AC Milan three points as the Rossoneri had the better of city rivals Inter by two goals to one.

Ibrahimovic’s evening seemed to get off on a sour note as Inter keeper Samir Handanovic blocked his penalty shot after 13 minutes but the Swede was quick to react and slot the ball in.

Just three minutes later, the 39-year old striker headed a perfectly executed cross by Leo to make it 2-0.

Romelu Lukaku brought Antonio Conte’s side back into the game just before the half hour. Inter piled the pressure throughout the second 45 minutes, with Lukaku missing a golden opportunity at the death following a flick by Martinez.

Inter Milan’s head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

AC Milan now lead the table with 12 points from four games.

In today’s other games Napoli defeated Atalanta 4-1 while Sampdoria had the better of Lazio, winning 3-0.

Like this: Like Loading...