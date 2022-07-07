‘If Boris goes, Brexit goes’ – Lord Heseltine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lord Heseltine has said that “if Boris goes, Brexit goes” as he urged the next Conservative Party leader to bolster the UK’s ties with Brussels.

He told Sky News: “The critical thing here is that Boris is associated with one major policy, and that is Brexit. I coined the phrase ‘if Boris goes, Brexit goes’.”

He said the next PM should establish a “more positive relationship with Europe”.

He also warned that “extreme anti-Europeanism and right-wingism” would be a “suicide course” for the party.

His comments come after a turbulent week of walkouts by Mr Johnson’s top team, with dozens of MPs saying they could no longer serve under his leadership.

Photo: Conservatinve MP, Lord Michael Heseltine. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Read more via The Telegraph