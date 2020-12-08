IKEA to stop printing its famous catalogue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ikea has decided to stop publishing its famous print catalogue after 70 years. “Consumer behavior has changed and fewer people read the Ikea catalog than a few years ago,” the Swedish furniture giant explained in a statement.

“The catalog dated 2021 but released from summer 2020” will be the last to be distributed “, confirmed a spokesman, Jakob Holmstrom.

At its peak, the Ikea catalogue was said to have a greater circulation than that of the Bible.

Launched in Sweden in 1951 by Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad, the catalog, one of the most printed publications in the world, reached its record circulation in 2016, with 200 million copies in nearly 50 countries and 32 languages.

The latest catalog was printed in 40 million copies, Holmstrom said.

