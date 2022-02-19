In Italy, 500 cinemas close due to Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian cinema operator association ANEC chief Mario Lorini on Friday issued what he called a “red alert” for Italian cinemas after 500 screens closed across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are heading for a 20% drop and the whole sector is at risk unless urgent government action is taken,” he told ANSA.

He said the survival of cinemas in Italy was at risk.

(ANSA).

Photo People wear masks and observe the precautionary coronavirus measures in a staged visit to a reopened Massimo cinema in Turin, Italy, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Tino Romano