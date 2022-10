Reading Time: < 1 minute

Київ, наслідки обстрілів міста, 10 жовтня 2022.

Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in what President Vladimir Putin declared to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea.

Ukrainian Photojournalist Oleksandr Khomenko has shared a number of photos recounting the ordeal and the suffering.

