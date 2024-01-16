In show of strength, Trump dominates Iowa caucus, DeSantis edges Haley for second

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Donald Trump secured a resounding victory in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday, asserting his command over the party despite facing scores of criminal charges as he seeks a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 45, finished well behind in second place, edging out former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, as they battle to emerge as the chief alternative to Trump.

Trump, 77, won by an unprecedented margin for an Iowa Republican contest, strengthening his case that his nomination is a foregone conclusion given his massive lead in national polls.

“THANK YOU IOWA, I LOVE YOU ALL!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

With 95% of the expected vote tallied, Trump had 51%, while DeSantis was at 21% and Haley 19%, according to Edison Research. The largest margin of victory for an Iowa Republican caucus had been 12.8 percentage points for Bob Dole in 1988.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy ended his long-shot presidential bid after earning just under 8% of the vote on Monday and endorsed Trump in a speech to supporters.

via Reuters

