India reported 39,070 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 31.93 million cases.

Deaths rose by 491, taking total fatalities to 427,862.

Photo: An Indian man passes by a mural on a wall to spread awareness about wearing a protective face mask to avoid spread of novel coronavirus in New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA