India reported 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the health ministry said on Monday.

India’s total cases now stand at 31.4 million, according to a Reuters tally, making it the second-most affected country after the United States.

Photo: Children wear masks distributed by medical officers during COVID-19 tests at slum area in Jammu, India. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH