Indonesia deports alleged drug trafficker to Italy

NUSA DUA, Bali, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesian authorities repatriated an alleged drug trafficker Antonio Strangio, an Italian and Australian dual national who was detained in Bali earlier this month, to Italy, authorities said.

Interpol issued a red notice for Strangio, 32, in 2016 over the sale of 160 kilograms of marijuana and links to Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta’ organised crime syndicate, police commissioner Anggaito Hadi Prabowo told reporters on Sunday.

“After coordinating with National Central Bureau in Rome, he must be sent to Italy immediately. He will be delivered from here to Italy, and there he will be called to account on his case until there is a ruling,” Anggaito said.

Strangio, who claimed to have a property business in Australia, maintained his innocence, local media reported citing police.

The authorities said three Indonesian police officials will take Strangio to Italy, but they declined to provide further details on his flight plan due to safety reasons and so as not to inconvenience other passengers.

Strangio was arrested on Feb.3 in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali which he was transiting on his way home to Australia.

Indonesian immigration officers escort Australian fugitive Antonio Strangio (C) before deporting him to Italy, in Bali, Indonesia. Strangio is a fugitive wanted by Italy over drug trafficking since 2016. He was arrested by Indonesian Police at Bali’s international airport on 03 February 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

