Reading Time: < 1 minute

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) – A powerful 6.7 magnitude quake struck southwest of Indonesia’s Java island on Friday afternoon, the country’s meteorology agency (BMGK) said.

The quake off Banten Province did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the agency said.

It was felt strongly in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prompting people to flee from buildings, according to Reuters witnesses.

(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Ed Davies)